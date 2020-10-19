A Fergus Falls police officer investigated a case of vandalism Wednesday carried out by five juveniles.

The vandals left a vulgar note on the complainant’s door and then threw a shovel and a rake at her house.

The complainant told the officer there was no damage to her home and when she told the juveniles to leave they did so. She believed a “Back the Blue” sign she had placed in her window motivated their actions.

The officer checked the area but did not locate the juveniles.

