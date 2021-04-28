Fergus Falls police were contacted on Monday from a private security company about door alarm motion detectors being activated at the old Sunmart location on the 1200 block of West Lincoln Ave. 

When police arrived they observed multiple juveniles near the southwest corner of the building. When approached, they stated they were attempting to gain access to the abandoned building to see what was inside and that they were doing it because they were “bored.” The juveniles were warned about the dangers of entering the building and about potential criminal charges. Police observed no damage to the building or that access had even been gained. The juveniles’ parents were notified about the incident and were provided a ride home.

 

