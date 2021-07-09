The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office warned a group of juveniles Wednesday for riding a four-wheeler.
A deputy located the juveniles riding a four-wheeler in a ditch on Highway 78. The juveniles went behind a building after seeing law enforcement. After making contact, the deputy brought the juveniles back to a parent’s residence. The parents were unaware the ATV was taken.
The parents of one of the juveniles contacted those of the others and the deputy issued the juveniles warnings for an unregistered ATV, no helmets being worn by riders and riders being under age.
