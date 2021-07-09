Two juveniles received warnings from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after allegedly lighting fireworks and driving an ATV recklessly in Ottertail.
Deputies made contact with the juveniles and warned them about their driving and not wearing helmets. After noticing several fishtail tracks the deputies told the juveniles to smooth them out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.