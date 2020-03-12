Caution was used Wednesday after a county resident received notification that her residential burglar alarm had been silenced.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the homeowner that no one was supposed to be in the house. She also said she had noticed that a side door had been left wide open approximately one hour before she had left the house.

A K-9 unit and two deputies checked the home for uninvited guests but no one was located. The homeowner also checked the home and reported that nothing appeared to be out of place.

