The K-9 unit of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office found enough evidence for a search warrant Thursday on East Cherry in Fergus Falls.
The search led to the arrest of Cory Hennen on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Other charges included possession of ammunition by an ineligible felon, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.
Shaylee McCulloch was arrested on an outstanding county warrant for fifth-degree drug possession.
