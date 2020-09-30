The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Dean Kadel on a charge of first-degree burglary, trespassing, obstructing and criminal damage to property Tuesday on Tonseth Road.
The complainant saw him enter her home. When she told him to leave he refused and said, “The police will not do anything.”
According to the sheriff’s office the exchange is part of an ongoing issue.
