Taylor Darwin Kampsula, convicted of first degree drug possession June 29, was sentenced Monday in Seventh District Court.

The sentence handed down to the 24-year-old Fergus Falls man was held on the record.

State guidelines for conviction of the felony offense call for imprisonment of not more than 30 years or a fine of $1 million, or both.

Kampsula was charged with two felonies, a gross misdemeanor and a misdemeanor May 22, 2020.  

According to court records, Kampsula was detained after an Otter Tail County deputy could see him sitting on a medication bottle in a car parked near Rush Lake. The deputy knew Kampsula had a history of narcotics sales and possession. When the deputy asked Kampsula about the bottle Kampsula answered that it contained heroin.

A search of Kampsula’s car revealed a large amount of cash which Kampsula claimed came from inheritance. A search of Kampsula’s person revealed a small baggie of white powder which field tested as methamphetamine. The medication bottle he had been sitting on revealed 30.5 grams of a substance that field-tested as heroin.

 

 

 

 

Load comments