A caller on 293rd Avenue in Vergas reported their kayak missing to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.
The caller stated that their yellow fiberglass kayak went missing from their yard sometime within the last two evenings. The value of the kayak is between $300-$400. There was no other information on the kayak.
