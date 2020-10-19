The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday, Oct. 12 about the theft of a 10-foot kayak from a property on Dead Lake Lane.
The complainant had pictures of the thief on a trail camera. The theft took place Oct. 2 at 6:57 p.m. The trail camera picture showed an individual with long hair dressed in jeans and a hooded sweatshirt.
It is believed the thief paddled the kayak away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.