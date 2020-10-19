The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday, Oct. 12 about the theft of a 10-foot kayak from a property on Dead Lake Lane.

The complainant had pictures of the thief on a trail camera. The theft took place Oct. 2 at 6:57 p.m. The trail camera picture showed an individual with long hair dressed in jeans and a hooded sweatshirt.

It is believed the thief paddled the kayak away.

Load comments