A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department after a complainant noticed an empty kayak floating in Otter Tail River Thursday, April 23.
Law enforcement assisted with the recovery of the kayak and search, which was located near Otter Tail Power. Officers obtained registration contact and spoke with the owner who stated they were fine and had flipped the kayak over. The kayak was returned to the owner’s residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.