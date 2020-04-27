A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department after a complainant noticed an empty kayak floating in Otter Tail River Thursday, April 23.

Law enforcement assisted with the recovery of the kayak and search, which was located near Otter Tail Power. Officers obtained registration contact and spoke with the owner who stated they were fine and had flipped the kayak over. The kayak was returned to the owner’s residence.

