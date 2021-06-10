Fergus Falls police received a call via dispatch from the spouse of someone stuck on the shoreline above Broken Down Dam in a kayak on Tuesday at approximately 2:23 p.m.
The caller said the kayaker could not make it across the Ottertail River before entering the rapids. Fergus Falls police assisted the fire department and got the person back to shore safely. No injuries were reported.
