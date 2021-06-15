A family member of a resident residing on the 300 block of West Cherry Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday, June 9, that a set of keys were removed from a dresser drawer. 

Police found that doors and windows were secure and not tampered with. Several other items of value including firearms were not disturbed. The complainant said they last saw the keys on Sunday, June 6. Police say the person didn’t suspect anyone and there was no evidence that a theft took place. The complainant doesn’t believe they were misplaced.

