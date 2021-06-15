A family member of a resident residing on the 300 block of West Cherry Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday, June 9, that a set of keys were removed from a dresser drawer.
Police found that doors and windows were secure and not tampered with. Several other items of value including firearms were not disturbed. The complainant said they last saw the keys on Sunday, June 6. Police say the person didn’t suspect anyone and there was no evidence that a theft took place. The complainant doesn’t believe they were misplaced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.