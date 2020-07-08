A Walmart customer informed a staff member Monday that a white Chevrolet Equinox with North Dakota plates was sitting in the parking lot with a 7- or 8 year old child inside.
The Fergus Falls officer who responded found two children in the vehicle. The vehicle was running and the kids appeared to be fine. The mother admitted she had been away from the vehicle for about 45 minutes.
