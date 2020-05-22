The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received back-to-back complaints Thursday from the city of Vergas.
The first complaint concerned kids who were driving dirt bikes at high speeds up and down Mill Street. A deputy spoke with a woman about the implications of allowing her children to continue riding on the road.
The second complaint involved the lack of restroom facilities at the Vergas City Park and beach. Even though the park and playground are open to the public, restrooms are not because of the COVID-19 crisis. Extra patrol was requested.
