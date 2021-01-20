A mother living on Hillcrest Drive contacted the police Saturday alleging the driver of a white pickup who had driven past her kids sledding at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and told them the road was closed and they could not sled.
The responding officer told the mother that no reports had been made about the hill or the road being closed. He told her the kids could go back to sledding.
