A Parkers Prairie trailer house owner living on State Highway 29 found himself with a structure fire Friday.
The homeowner had been using a Knipco heater to thaw a frozen water line under the house when it started some insulation on fire.
The fire was almost completely out when an Otter Tail County deputy and the Parkers Prairie Fire Department arrived to help.
