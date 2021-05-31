A lake cabin fire was reported on the 18,000 block of Quartz Road on the south shore of Clitherall Lake on Thursday. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the property owner was alone at their lake cabin when the fire, which appeared to have started in the chimney area, spread into the attic and roof of his lake home. The cabin was heavily engulfed by the time the fire departments arrived on scene. No injuries were reported in the fire, and the Sheriff’s office says there were not any suspicious circumstances apparent. 

In addition to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Battle Lake, Vining and Henning fire departments, and Battle Lake Area Rescue responded to the blaze.

