The man who drowned in Lake Carlos July 3 has been identified as 30-year-old Javier Miguel Castro of Alexandria.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office a call at 11:08 p.m. reported a possible drowning. 

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and its dive team were dispatched to the north end of the lake near Carlos State Park. They were joined there by numerous other emergency teams.

The Douglas County Dive Team located Castro’s body at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, July 5.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments