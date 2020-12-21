One night after an ATV and Ice Castle fish house went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake another four-wheeler carrying a portable house dropped into the lake west of Ottertail.

The complainant said there were 5-6 inches of ice where his 2018 Honda Foreman and portable went through. He suspected that he had driven over an unmarked spearing hole. There were no injuries.

Tri-State Diving removed the sunken property from the lake.

