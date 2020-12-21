One night after an ATV and Ice Castle fish house went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake another four-wheeler carrying a portable house dropped into the lake west of Ottertail.
The complainant said there were 5-6 inches of ice where his 2018 Honda Foreman and portable went through. He suspected that he had driven over an unmarked spearing hole. There were no injuries.
Tri-State Diving removed the sunken property from the lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.