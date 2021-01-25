An Otter Tail County lake home resident made a complaint Friday of a party at a fish house approximately 140 feet from their property.
The complainant was advised the fish house owners had the right to use the lake in that way. They told the deputy they were concerned that those in the fish house would call the sheriff’s office because they had yelled at them.
The lakeshore owner was advised to speak with a conservation officer.
