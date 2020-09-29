A residence on County Road 34 Northwest was damaged by fire Saturday on Lake Ida, 5 miles west of Carlos according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11:40 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from Jon Maier about a structure fire.
Units from the Alexandria Fire Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance responded.
The house suffered only minimal damage from what is believed to be an electrical fire inside the wall of an upstairs bedroom.
