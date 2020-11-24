A 75-year-old male from Lake Park was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday on U.S. Highway 10 according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:28 p.m. on the western outskirts of Lake Park when Orvis Harold Olson crossed the four-lane in his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado after stopping at a stop sign.
A 46-year-old Staples man, Duane James Klinkner, was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi when his vehicle hit the northbound Silverado as it crossed the four-lane.
Both men were wearing seat belts. Klinkner was not injured.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the accident. Lake Park is 12 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.