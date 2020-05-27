A member of the Lake Region Healthcare emergency room staff requested help from the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday afternoon in escorting a deaf female off the property.
The woman was refusing to use a translation service and was creating a disturbance.
When an officer responded to the call it was determined the staff was having difficulty understanding what the female was trying to communicate.
