Lake Region Healthcare staff called the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday alleging the family member of a dog bite victim was threatening to kill the dog and the animal’s owner.
Staff gave a description of the person and one of their security men made contact with the angry individual.
The victim refused to provide any information to law enforcement. An animal bite form was submitted to the county public health department.
