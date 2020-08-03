An unfortunate accident occurred Sunday when a driver, while putting on his face covering, got out of his truck in front of Lakeland True Value in Dunvilla before putting it in park.

A passenger tried to press the brake but hit the gas instead and the truck slammed into the building on Old Highway 59, knocking down the entire west wall.

The truck only suffered minimal damage according to the Otter Tail deputies who answered the call for service.

 

