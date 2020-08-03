An unfortunate accident occurred Sunday when a driver, while putting on his face covering, got out of his truck in front of Lakeland True Value in Dunvilla before putting it in park.
A passenger tried to press the brake but hit the gas instead and the truck slammed into the building on Old Highway 59, knocking down the entire west wall.
The truck only suffered minimal damage according to the Otter Tail deputies who answered the call for service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.