A deputy arrested Jacob Todd Runzel for third-degree DWI test refusal Tuesday after he lost control of a speeding vehicle and entered the center median on West Centennial Drive in New York Mills.

Runzel was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail. His vehicle was towed to Certified Auto. His dog was left with his mother.

