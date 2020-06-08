A landlord called Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday to report that the renter and their children are being harassed by a neighbor.
According to the report, the landlord also was harassed when living at the residence prior to renting it to the current tenet. Both the landlord and the tenet were advised on the restraining order process.
