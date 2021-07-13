A call came in from a landlord of an apartment building on the 800 block of East Cavour Avenue to the Fergus Falls Police Department about a trespassed individual threatening them over the phone.
According to the report, the caller was having issues with the trespassed individual as well as a tenant that was going to be evicted. Both were threatening the landlord.
Law enforcement advised the caller about the restraining order process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.