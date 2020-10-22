The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a landlord Tuesday that was upset that county law enforcement would not help him oust a tenant.
A deputy explained that without a lawful eviction the sheriff’s office was able to remove the tenant. The landlord was also advised on unlawful ouster laws.
