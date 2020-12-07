The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office handled a complaint of trespassing by sending a deputy to a farm on County Road 65 Friday.

The complainant alleged the renter of the ag land had not paid his rent. The renter had refused to let the farmer get his equipment or his hay until he paid. The call was prompted by the farmer showing up to collect his equipment and hay. Before a deputy could reach the scene payment was received and the matter had been resolved.

Load comments