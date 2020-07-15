A caller informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday that a large amount of wood chips were being dumped in a line of pine trees on his property near 320th Street and County Highway 74.
A deputy suspected that the dumping was likely the result of recent storm damage and cleanup in the area.
