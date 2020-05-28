In a call made to the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday from Green Acres Lane at 9:22 p.m. a caller alleged a large male wearing a black T-shirt was upset and was yelling that he was going to kill people standing outside near a red car.
An officer spoke with the man who said he was upset because he believed his neighbors were saying things about him.
