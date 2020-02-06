A complainant told the sheriff’s office that her neighbor’s large puppy was walking around an unspecified area in Otter Tail County.

Two deputies answered the call and talked to a woman who was concerned about the size of the neighbor’s dog. The woman said the puppy could not only knock her down but could also harm her own small dog. She also said the pup had never been aggressive or hostile but was often free.

The woman was advised there were no leash laws in her area and the dog had not done anything disorderly.

One of the deputies was able to return the roaming pup to its owner. The female he talked to said they would most likely be putting the dog down in the near future. 

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments