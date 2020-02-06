A complainant told the sheriff’s office that her neighbor’s large puppy was walking around an unspecified area in Otter Tail County.
Two deputies answered the call and talked to a woman who was concerned about the size of the neighbor’s dog. The woman said the puppy could not only knock her down but could also harm her own small dog. She also said the pup had never been aggressive or hostile but was often free.
The woman was advised there were no leash laws in her area and the dog had not done anything disorderly.
One of the deputies was able to return the roaming pup to its owner. The female he talked to said they would most likely be putting the dog down in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.