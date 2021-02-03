An attempt to make an irregular after-hours withdrawal was reported by Midwest Bank staff Tuesday in Dalton.
Staff alleged someone had tried to break into the ATM in the bank’s lobby during the night. They reported pry marks on the ATM and the lobby smelled like metal cutting smoke.
Two Otter Tail County deputies answered the call and confirmed that while access to the ATM had not been successful, an unknown amount of damage had been done to it.
