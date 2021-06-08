A laundromat on the 1000 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, that someone had broken into one of their coin machines.
The business reported an estimated $50-$150 in coins was taken on Tuesday between 5:30-8:09 p.m. No damage was reported to the machine. Police are currently awaiting surveillance video from the business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.