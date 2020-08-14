When a Wymer Lake Road resident saw a female and two males enter a home through the front door Tuesday at 1:05 a.m. she contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy went to the home and found the people watching a movie. They did not have permission to be inside the residence.
Parents and the homeowner discussed solutions.
Frazee police and Becker County deputies assisted the Otter Tail deputy.
