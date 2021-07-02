The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 12:31 p.m. on Monday from a property located about 7 ½ miles west of Sebeka about a lawn mower and a hunting shack that had caught on fire.
After sheriff’s deputies and the Sebeka Fire Department responded the fire was extinguished. It was discovered that one of the property owners’ relatives was mowing the lawn when they smelled something hot, and saw the mower on fire behind them. Another relative showed up and dragged the mower away from the hunting shack. Deputies say there was minor damage to the west side of the structure. Multiple family members were on scene and were in the process of notifying the property owner. The 2019 Toro zero-turn 54-inch mower was a total loss. There was no estimate of damages given.
