The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday on the Hawley man who was found dead at 7605 220th Street following a lawnmower accident.

When emergency personnel arrived at the rural address they found a male, Brandon Posch, 35, laying in the ditch with a lawnmower on top of him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.

