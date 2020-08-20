The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday on the Hawley man who was found dead at 7605 220th Street following a lawnmower accident.
When emergency personnel arrived at the rural address they found a male, Brandon Posch, 35, laying in the ditch with a lawnmower on top of him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.