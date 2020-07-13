A preliminary investigation led law enforcement to deduce that a lightning strike early Sunday was responsible for a structure fire at 1027 Trisco Cove Court.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria received a 911 call from Paulette Buffham, 63, at 7 a.m. reporting smoke in the home.

All residents were able to safely evacuate the home and escape injury.

The Osakis Fire Department responded and found that smoke was generated by a small fire coming from the crawlspace under the home. The Osakis firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with little to no structural damage to the home. There was some minor smoke damage.

The American Red Cross also rendered assistance at the scene.

