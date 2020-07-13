A preliminary investigation led law enforcement to deduce that a lightning strike early Sunday was responsible for a structure fire at 1027 Trisco Cove Court.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria received a 911 call from Paulette Buffham, 63, at 7 a.m. reporting smoke in the home.
All residents were able to safely evacuate the home and escape injury.
The Osakis Fire Department responded and found that smoke was generated by a small fire coming from the crawlspace under the home. The Osakis firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with little to no structural damage to the home. There was some minor smoke damage.
The American Red Cross also rendered assistance at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.