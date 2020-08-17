A caller checking a residence on the 40000 block of 360th Street Friday contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office after observing lightning damage to the north side of the residence and a small fire burning along the roof line.
Lightning causes fire
Brian Hansel
Reporter
