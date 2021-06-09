The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire possibly caused by lightning at approximately 2:53 a.m. on Tuesday on the 21000 block of 340th Street in rural Erhard. Upon arrival by law enforcement and firefighters the residence was found to be fully engulfed. Elizabeth and Pelican Rapids fire departments were able to extinguish the fire. The sheriff’s office says the home was a complete loss, along with two vehicles that were in and around the residence. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be lightning caused by a weather system that moved through the area earlier in the evening.
Lightning possible cause of fire in rural Erhard
James Allen
