A lightning strike Friday was believed to be the catalyst of a fire in the steeple of the Solem Lutheran Church at 9159 County Road 1 S.W.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call from a passerby at 8:25 p.m. alerted emergency crews to the fire. The Alexandria Fire Department aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire. The church sustained water damage in addition to fire damage.
Also responding was the Hoffman Ambulance.
