Drivers received warnings after an exchange on Interstate 94 Sunday.
A complainant called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to report a white Tesla speeding up and slowing down with the caller. Law enforcement stopped the Tesla and spoke with the driver. The driver stated that the complainant vehicle’s lights were too bright and that was the reason for the exchange.
Both drivers received warnings and were advised.
