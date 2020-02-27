A deputy for the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported that he had located two trash bags on County Highway 127 that contained shipping labels and other garbage Wednesday.
According to the report, the deputy contacted the individual named on the labels and was told that the bags had fallen off a trailer going to the dump. The individual assured the deputy that they would pick up the bags.
