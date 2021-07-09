The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a complainant about a car throwing firecrackers at their child while they were fishing on Concord Bridge.
According to the caller, a black Suburban with North Dakota license plates drove by three different times throwing lit firecrackers at their child while they were fishing. The vehicle headed southbound on Peck Street.
Law enforcement located the vehicle on Riverside Avenue and talked with the driver and passenger. After conflicting statements, it was confirmed that snap fireworks came from the vehicle. The driver was ticketed for littering.
