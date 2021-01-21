A caller reported that ‘little green men (slow down signs)’ had been run over by a snowmobile in the neighbor’s yard at Midway Park Drive near Otter Tail Lake.
An Otter Tail County deputy investigated and found both signs had been placed in the right-of-way. One was broken but the other had survived. The complainant was notified that his signage was in the right-of-way and could not be placed there.
