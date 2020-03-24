The Eager Beaver Tree Service was brought to task Wednesday, March 19 by a party on Little Pine Lake who did not believe what they were doing was legal.

The complainant had spotted a truck on the lake near a culvert and one of their employees ripping apart a bog.

An Otter Tail County deputy reported the tree service employee was pushing branches together in a pile so a grapple operator could load branches into the truck for disposal.

The area conservation officer handled the call.

