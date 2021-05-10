The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a walk-behind Toro loader and a custom built Felling trailer reported stolen on Thursday from a hardware store on Old 59 Road near the north side of Lake Lizzie. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office states the store reported the Toro Dingo and trailer taken at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office states that video of the theft is available but they were unable to read the license plate on the thief’s vehicle. The two items are valued at $30,000.
Loader and trailer stolen
James Allen
