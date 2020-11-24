The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified Friday that an unemployment application in the complainant’s name had been filed in Ohio.
The complainant needed to file a report at the request of a local unemployment office. The complainant had notified his bank and found that he was not out any money.
